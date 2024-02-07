Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wholesale power prices are falling fast – but consumers will have to wait for relief. Here’s why

By Tony Wood, Program Director, Energy, Grattan Institute
Power prices surged two years ago – and now are falling sharply. Why does it take so long to see relief?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Some women enjoy anal sex – it shouldn’t be a guilty pleasure
~ Rwanda deal: why the media should focus more on the policy and less on the politics of immigration
~ The brain is the most complicated object in the universe. This is the story of scientists’ quest to decode it – and read people’s minds
~ ‘Digitising’ your wardrobe can help you save money and make sustainable fashion choices
~ Trees can make farms more sustainable – here’s how to help farmers plant more
~ With airstrikes on Houthi rebels, are the US and UK playing fast and loose with international law?
~ How an online tool allows parents and therapists to work together to help children with anxiety
~ Russia’s next election is likely to put Putin in power for longer than anyone since Peter the Great
~ How Iran controls a network of armed groups to pursue its regional strategy
~ Democratic organizations struggle with democracy, too. Here’s what they can do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter