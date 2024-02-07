Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Nationals want renewables to stay in the cities – but the clean energy grid doesn’t work like that

By Andrew Gunn, Lecturer, Monash University
Christian Jakob, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century, Monash University
The bush is full up – no room for more renewables, according to Nationals leader David Littleproud. Instead, renewables should be restricted to large solar arrays on commercial buildings in the cities.

The country-focused minor party presumably hopes to capitalise on rural scepticism of large scale renewable projects – especially angst…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
