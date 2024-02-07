Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Human Rights Guide to 2024 Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2020. © 2020 Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via AP Images (Washington, February 7, 2024) – Human Rights Watch on February 7, 2024, released “A Human Rights Guide to the 2024 US Elections: Vital Recommendations for Voters, Candidates, and Supporters of Democracy.” This 15-page guide, aimed at the US congressional and presidential elections in 2024, addresses a wide range of domestic and foreign policy topics. Human Rights Watch offers policy recommendations to leaders and candidates on some of the country’s most…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
