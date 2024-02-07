Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Using AI to monitor the internet for terror content is inescapable – but also fraught with pitfalls

By Stuart Macdonald, Professor of Law, Swansea University
Ashley A. Mattheis, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Law and Government, Dublin City University
David Wells, Honorary Research Associate at the Cyber Threats Research Centre, Swansea University
Every minute, millions of social media posts, photos and videos flood the internet. On average, Facebook users share 694,000 stories, X (formerly Twitter) users post 360,000 posts, Snapchat users send 2.7 million snaps and YouTube users upload more than 500 hours of video.

This vast ocean of online material needs to be constantly monitored for harmful or illegal content, like promoting terrorism and violence.

The sheer volume of content means that it’s not possible for people to inspect…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
