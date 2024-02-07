Tolerance.ca
Some women enjoy anal sex – here’s why it shouldn’t be a guilty pleasure

By James Pickles, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, School of Humanities and Social Science, University of Brighton
Chloe Froggatt, Associate Lecturer in Sociology and Public Health, Sheffield Hallam University
Julia Hirst, Professor of Sexualities & Sexual Health, Sheffield Hallam University
What first comes to mind when you think of anal sex? Do you think of pain, fear, coercion? Do you think that anal sex is obscene, hardcore, adventurous, taboo, and perhaps dirtier than other forms of sex? Do you think of sex between gay men? Or do you think of pleasure, romance, love, connection, intimacy, trust and joy?

Research suggests that it is common to associate anal sex with stigma, shame, and suspicion, with negative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
