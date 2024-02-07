Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DOJ funding pipeline subsidizes questionable big data surveillance technologies

By Andrew Guthrie Ferguson, Professor of Law, American University
Predictive policing has been a bust. The Department of Justice nurtured the technology from researchers’ minds to corporate production lines and into the hands of police departments.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
