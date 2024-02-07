Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women take more antidepressants after divorce than men but that doesn’t mean they’re more depressed

By Raquel Peel, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, University of Southern Queensland and Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
A Finnish study found antidepressant use increased among men and women in the four years leading to the relationship ending – but there was a larger increase among women.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five signs that you might be rightwing
~ Do women have to be naked to get into museums? Why female artists continue to be underrepresented in the art world
~ Supermarkets, airlines and power companies are charging ‘exploitative’ prices despite reaping record profits
~ What is ‘whole of nation’ foreign policy and what does it mean for Australians?
~ King Charles is having cancer treatment. What can he, and others with cancer, expect?
~ Turkey’s push for post-earthquake reconstruction puts speed over housing quality
~ With Pakistan’s most popular politician in jail and cynicism running high, can a new leader unite the country?
~ Frustrated by tedious and unproductive meetings? These 2 proven strategies can help teams work smarter
~ If plants can pick fungi to help fight pests and diseases, it opens a door to greener farming and ecosystem recovery
~ How international recognition of cultural practices could be a new way to protect refugees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter