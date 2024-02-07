Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What is ‘whole of nation’ foreign policy and what does it mean for Australians?

By Melissa Conley Tyler, Honorary Fellow, Asia Institute, The University of Melbourne
A key phrase in foreign affairs at the moment is taking a “whole of nation” approach. It has been cropping up in government documents such as the Defence Strategic Review and International Development Policy.

But what exactly does it mean?

A new report to be launched at Parliament…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
