King Charles is having cancer treatment. What can he, and others with cancer, expect?

By Sathana Dushyanthen, Academic Specialist & Lecturer in Cancer Sciences & Digital Health| Superstar of STEM| Science Communicator, The University of Melbourne
King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, which was identified recently during treatment for an enlarged prostate, continues to make news globally.

The type of cancer has not been revealed, but it has been confirmed it is not prostate cancer.

So what can King Charles and the millions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
