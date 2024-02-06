Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With Pakistan’s most popular politician in jail and cynicism running high, can a new leader unite the country?

By Samina Yasmeen, Director of Centre for Muslim States and Societies, The University of Western Australia
With the military back on his side and his convictions quashed, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could return to power in this week’s election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
