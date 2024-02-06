Frustrated by tedious and unproductive meetings? These 2 proven strategies can help teams work smarter
By Katharina Naswall, Professor of Organisational Psychology, University of Canterbury
Sanna Malinen, Professor of Organisational Behaviour, University of Canterbury
Most workers have experienced a bad team meeting. To run a good and effective one, managers need to make staff feel safe expressing ideas – even if they’re outside the box.
- Tuesday, February 6, 2024