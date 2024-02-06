Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Frustrated by tedious and unproductive meetings? These 2 proven strategies can help teams work smarter

By Katharina Naswall, Professor of Organisational Psychology, University of Canterbury
Sanna Malinen, Professor of Organisational Behaviour, University of Canterbury
Most workers have experienced a bad team meeting. To run a good and effective one, managers need to make staff feel safe expressing ideas – even if they’re outside the box.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey’s push for post-earthquake reconstruction puts speed over housing quality
~ With Pakistan’s most popular politician in jail and cynicism running high, can a new leader unite the country?
~ If plants can pick fungi to help fight pests and diseases, it opens a door to greener farming and ecosystem recovery
~ How international recognition of cultural practices could be a new way to protect refugees
~ UN rights office voices concern ahead of elections in Pakistan
~ Michigan mother convicted of manslaughter for school shootings by her son – after buying him a gun and letting him keep it unsecured
~ A 380-million-year old predatory fish from Central Australia is finally named after decades of digging
~ The motherhood pay gap: Why women’s earnings decline after having children
~ Proton beam therapy: A modern treatment for cancer, but not in Canada (yet)
~ UN Expert Slams Philippines ‘Red-Tagging’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter