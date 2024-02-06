If plants can pick fungi to help fight pests and diseases, it opens a door to greener farming and ecosystem recovery
By Adam Frew, Lecturer and ARC DECRA Fellow, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Carlos Aguilar-Trigueros, Research Fellow, Department of Biological and Environmental Science, University of Jyväskylä
Jeff Powell, Professor and ARC Future Fellow, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Natascha Weinberger, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Stephanie Watts-Fawkes, Research Fellow, Waite Research Institute, University of Adelaide
Just beneath your feet, an ancient and silent alliance endures. This alliance between plants and arbuscular mycorrhizal (AM) fungi is one of the oldest biological partnerships on Earth.
Going back almost half-a-billion years, this relationship paved the way for plants to make it onto land. These early plants, simple and without the complex root systems of plants today, forged an alliance with fungi. This alliance has been instrumental to the evolution of plant life and has helped shape…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 6, 2024