A 380-million-year old predatory fish from Central Australia is finally named after decades of digging

By Brian Choo, Postdoctoral fellow in vertebrate palaeontology, Flinders University
Alice Clement, Research Associate in the College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
John Long, Strategic Professor in Palaeontology, Flinders University
For decades, the sandstone in central Australia yielded tantalising segments of some sort of fossil fish. Now, we have finally pieced together a complete picture of this remarkable species.The Conversation


