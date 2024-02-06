Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Proton beam therapy: A modern treatment for cancer, but not in Canada (yet)

By Derek Tsang, Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Toronto
Proton beam therapy is a precise form of radiation that can reduce the side-effects of cancer treatment. It is available around the world, but not in Canada.The Conversation


© The Conversation
