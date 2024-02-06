Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than 78 ‘friends’ of the Supreme Court offer advice on the 14th Amendment and Trump’s eligibility

By Wayne Unger, Assistant Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University
78 parties have filed amicus briefs with the Supreme Court to add context and additional arguments for the justices to consider in a case that could disqualify Donald Trump from the ballot.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
