Venture capitalists are backing a ‘steroid Olympics’ to find out what happens when athletes are doped to the gills
By Catherine Ordway, Associate Professor Sport Management and Sport Integrity Lead, University of Canberra
Aaron CT Smith, Director, UC Research Institute for Sport and Exercise, University of Canberra
A plans for ‘Enhanced Games’ with no restrictions on performance-enhancing drugs would be bad for athletes and for sport itself.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 6, 2024