Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Security Council Should Act Against Abusers in Sudan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members meet for a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York City, July 17, 2023. © 2023 Spencer Platt/Getty Images The UN Security Council Panel of Experts of Sudan report on Darfur, which is not yet published but already widely shared, makes for a sobering read. The report lays out in detail the waves of devastating attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied militias in Sudan’s West Darfur capital of El Geneina. The report also names key individuals with the RSF and militias who oversaw these abuses. The council has a responsibility to act…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
