AI helps students skip right to the good stuff in this intro programming course
By Leo Porter, Teaching Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, University of California, San Diego
Daniel Zingaro, Associate Professor of Mathematical and Computational Sciences, University of Toronto
Learning to program requires mastering the nitty-gritty of code syntax. Generative AI turns out to be good at that. Adding AI to intro programming courses frees students to focus on problem-solving.
- Tuesday, February 6, 2024