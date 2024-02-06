Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Driving the best possible bargain now isn’t the best long-term strategy, according to game theory

By Kate Vitasek, Professor of supply chain management, University of Tennessee
Conventional wisdom says that you should never leave money on the table when negotiating. But research in my field suggests this could be exactly the wrong approach.

There’s mounting evidence that a short-term win at the bargaining table can mean a loss in terms of overall trust and cooperation. That can leave everyone – including the “winner” – worse off.

As a former executive, I’ve managed large contracts as both a buyer and a seller. Now, as a business…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
