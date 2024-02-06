Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians might actually be closer than ever

By Benjamin Case, Postdoctoral research scholar at the Center for Work and Democracy, Arizona State University
While the conflict between Hamas and Israel is unique, the case of South Africa’s border war – and subsequent fall of apartheid – might offer lessons that apply to the Middle East.The Conversation


