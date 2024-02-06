Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Money and ageing: South African study shows cash grants help people live longer and have better memory function

By Molly Rosenberg, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Indiana University
Chodziwadziwa Whiteson Kabudula, Senior Researcher Rural Health in Transition and Agincourt Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
Kathleen Kahn, Professor: Health and Population Division, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
Lindsay Kobayashi, Assistant Professor, Department of Epidemiology, University of Michigan, University of Michigan
Nearly half of South Africa’s 60 million people receive social grants. Health experts say they improve cognitive health among the elderly.The Conversation


