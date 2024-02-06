Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is Montessori education all it’s cracked up to be? What science says

By Alison Demangeon, Docteure en psychologie du développement et de l'éducation, Université de Lorraine
Youssef Tazouti, Professeur des universités en Psychologie de l’éducation, 2LPN (Laboratoire Lorrain de Psychologie et Neurosciences, EA. 7489), Université de Lorraine
Walk into any bookshop these days and you will find Montessori-labelled books and games galore. Born at the start of the 20th century, Montessori teaching methods have enjoyed increasing popularity in Europe over the past 20 years.

But what does the science tell us about the effectiveness of Montessori education compared with other forms of teaching? Is the method, which is now more than 100 years old, still relevant to modern life?

The ABCs of Montessori education


Founded on a number of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
