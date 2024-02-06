Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Acid attacks appear to be on the rise – what the numbers tell us about corrosive substances and crime

By Matt Hopkins, Associate Professor in Criminology, University of Leicester
The horrific attack in Clapham, South London, has brought the issue of acid violence and chemical attacks to the fore. On January 31, Abdul Ezedi allegedly decanted a corrosive substance over a mother and her two children. Thankfully, the injuries sustained by the victims were not life threatening, but the mother’s were described as “potentially life changing”. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Many people are often surprised to hear that this type of violence…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
