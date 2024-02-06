Tolerance.ca
Curious Kids: why do you get interest payments when you have a bank account?

By Shampa Roy-Mukherjee, Vice Dean and Associate Professor in Economics, University of East London
Why do you get money back when you have a bank account? – Grace, aged nine, Belfast, Northern Ireland

A bank is a place where people go to either borrow money or save the extra money they have. If you’ve got money to save, there’s a reason why it’s better to put it in a bank account than to keep it in a money box under your bed. In a bank account, your money will increase, because the bank will add what’s known…The Conversation


