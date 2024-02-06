Youth drinking is declining – myths about the trend, busted
By Laura Fenton, Research Associate, Public Health, University of Sheffield
Amy Pennay, Research Fellow, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
John Holmes, Professor of Alcohol Policy, Sheffield Alcohol Research Group, University of Sheffield
Alcohol consumption among younger generations has been declining for years. And with many pubs and cocktail bars now catering to the sober and “sober curious”, it’s easier than ever to opt out.
Starting in the US in the late 1990s, and spreading to several other wealthy countries in the early 2000s, young people began to drink…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 6, 2024