Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How AI could change our relationship with religion

By Sreevas Sahasranamam, Professor, Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow
Science and faith are often kept in two distinct boxes that hardly ever intersect. However, I believe that as AI becomes more mainstream, it will fundamentally alter our engagement with faith and spirituality.

Let’s start by looking at what is already happening. Most ancient faith-related texts were documented in papyrus and palm leaves, many of which are difficult to access in the modern world due to two challenges.

First, a lot of those ancient texts that are still available are in fragments, some of which could crumble at any time. Second, for texts that have been digitised…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ War crimes fears over Israeli ground invasion of Rafah
~ Michelle O'Neill becomes first minister of Northern Ireland: how Sinn Féin reinvented itself from IRA associations to realistic leftwing alternative
~ Zuleikha Mayat: South African author and activist who led a life of courage, compassion and integrity
~ Youth drinking is declining – myths about the trend, busted
~ E-bikes are freewheeling through rain and over hills, with huge promise for sustainable transport in rural tourist areas
~ Is your pet exposed to secondhand smoke? Here are the (serious) health risks
~ View from The Hill: Albanese on front foot as both sides settle into the ‘permanent campaign’
~ Greece: Rule of Law Threatened
~ Climate change will strike Australia’s precious World Heritage sites – and Indigenous knowledge is a key defence
~ Indonesia’s presidential election may go to run-off, despite what the polls say
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter