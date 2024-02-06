Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Albanese on front foot as both sides settle into the ‘permanent campaign’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
With polling showing strong support for Labor’s new tax changes and the opposition in a difficult position, the prime minister is back in the political ascendency.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
