Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Rule of Law Threatened

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman reads newspaper's headlines referring to the killing of a Greek journalist in Athens on April 10, 2021. © 2021 LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images (Athens, February 6, 2024) – The European Commission should take immediate action to address the deterioration of media freedom and the rule of law in Greece and its impact on fundamental rights, 17 human rights and press freedom organizations said today in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Threats to the rule of law include an ongoing major surveillance scandal allegedly implicating…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
