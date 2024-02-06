The royals have historically been tight-lipped about their health – but that never stopped the gossip
By Lisa J. Hackett, Lecturer, Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, University of New England
Huw Nolan, Animal Welfare scientist and pop culture researcher, University of New England
Jo Coghlan, Associate Professor Humanities Arts and Social Sciences, University of New England
News of King Charles III’s cancer is unexpected: it is unusual for the royal family to release details of medical conditions to the public.
