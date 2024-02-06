Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: Arrests, Harassment of Pro-Palestine Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People attend a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza in Amman, Jordan, November 24, 2023. © 2023 Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters (Amman) – Jordanian authorities have arrested and harassed scores of Jordanians who participated in pro-Palestine protests across the country or engaged in online advocacy since October 2023, bringing charges against some of them under a new, widely criticized cybercrimes law, Human Rights Watch said today. Since October 7, thousands of Jordanians have participated in peaceful demonstrations nationwide in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
