The uncertain fate of patients needing life-saving dialysis treatment in Gaza
By Ali Iqbal, Transplant Nephrologist, Assistant Professor of Medicine, McMaster University
Aliya Khan, Clinical professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, McMaster University
Ben Thomson, Masters of Public Health student, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
Patients with kidney failure need regular dialysis treatments to survive. However, the equipment, supplies and medical staff needed for dialysis have been largely destroyed by the assault on Gaza.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 5, 2024