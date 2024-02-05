Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How entrepreneurship education can be more inclusive

By Barbara Jayne Orser, Professor Emerita, Telfer School of Management, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Catherine Elliott, Adjunct Professor, Telfer School of Management, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Organizations with resources to support entrepreneurs often overlook their own organizational roles in amplifying stereotypes of entrepreneurs as primarily masculine, white and technology-focused.

Globally, women are less likely to benefit from entrepreneurship…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guterres: End ‘abhorrent practice’ of female genital mutilation
~ The uncertain fate of patients needing life-saving dialysis treatment in Gaza
~ Cutting UNRWA’s funding will have dire humanitarian consequences
~ Genetic diseases: How scientists are working to make DNA repair (almost) a piece of cake
~ Is it time for a Category 6 for super cyclones? No – warnings of floods or storm surges are more useful
~ Fascination, persistence and optimism: how Fei-Fei Li helped shape the AI revolution in a field dominated by alpha males
~ No more BMI, diets or ‘bad’ foods: why changing how we teach kids about weight and nutrition is long overdue
~ Dangerous climate tipping points will affect Australia. The risks are real and cannot be ignored
~ ‘A deeply troubling discovery’: Earth may have already passed the crucial 1.5°C warming limit
~ Why do we have single sex schools? What’s the history behind one of the biggest debates in education?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter