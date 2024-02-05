Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecosystem restoration in the Scottish Highlands isn’t going to plan – here’s why

By Ewan Gordon Jenkins, PhD in Geography and Sustainable Development, University of St Andrews
Peatlands store twice as much carbon as all the world’s forests. Scotland is endowed with vast areas of these wetland ecosystems. An estimated 20% of the Scottish landscape is covered in peat soils, but 80% of these are degraded and instead release stored carbon into the atmosphere.

The Scottish government estimates that the carbon…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fascination, persistence and optimism: how Fei-Fei Li helped shape the AI revolution in a field dominated by alpha males
~ No more BMI, diets or ‘bad’ foods: why changing how we teach kids about weight and nutrition is long overdue
~ Dangerous climate tipping points will affect Australia. The risks are real and cannot be ignored
~ ‘A deeply troubling discovery’: Earth may have already passed the crucial 1.5°C warming limit
~ Why do we have single sex schools? What’s the history behind one of the biggest debates in education?
~ From rebel to retail − inside Bob Marley’s posthumous musical and merchandising empire
~ US must uphold judges’ right to speak freely about race and gender bias: rights expert
~ Portraits of exile: Musical resistance to oppression from Iranian singer Faravaz
~ The Suriname book prohibition in a global context of free expression
~ A report about the lives of imprisoned LGBTQ+ people in Brazil raises the alarm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter