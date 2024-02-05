Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
US must uphold judges’ right to speak freely about race and gender bias: rights expert

Judges in the United States must be free to speak about important issues that threaten judicial independence or affect the administration of justice, an expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said on Monday.


