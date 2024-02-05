Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Suriname book prohibition in a global context of free expression

By Fausia S. Abdul
Suriname's book ban on corruption exposure is more than a local issue; it's a global wake-up call for the defence of free speech and press freedom against authoritarianism.


© Global Voices -
