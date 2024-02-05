Children’s high-impact sports can be abuse – experts explain why
By Eric Anderson, Professor of Masculinities, Sexualities and Sport, University of Winchester
Gary Turner, Doctoral researcher in Policy Analysis of Traumatic Brain Injury in UK Combat Sports, University of Winchester
Keith Parry, Head Of Department in Department of Sport & Event Management, Bournemouth University
The dangers of high-impact sport aren’t contentious. Medical professionals agree that sport-induced brain trauma leads to degenerative brain disease – so why are we still allowing children to play?
