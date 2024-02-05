Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Race is already a theme of the 2024 presidential election – continuing an American tradition

By Marjorie Hershey, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Indiana University
I imagine that lots of people won’t like this article. They’ll feel attacked. They’ll feel it’s unfair. The depth of that response will show just how deeply rooted American politics is, and has always been, in racial fears.

The centrality of race to our politics is clear in the current presidential campaign. The most common campaign slogan is from the campaign of Donald Trump: “MAGA” – Make America Great Again. The slogan indicates that the U.S. was once great but has fallen from greatness.

So what caused America’s fall?

Former president Trump…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How bats ‘leapfrog’ their way home at night – new research
~ UK and US may recognise state of Palestine after Gaza war – what this important step would mean
~ A new virus-like entity has just been discovered – ‘obelisks’ explained
~ How Iceland takes better care of its foreign offenders than the rest of Europe
~ The UK’s culture war is dying – but the next prime minister will have to stand up to plenty of populists overseas
~ Female food-delivery riders in China were recently falsely accused of selling sex – here’s what it tells us about women in the workplace
~ Children’s high-impact sports can be abuse – experts explain why
~ Canada’s military is ‘too woke?’ Hardly — it must embrace diversity to survive
~ What makes something ‘cute’? Inside the exhibition defining the phenomenon
~ The Price of Defiance in Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter