Human Rights Observatory

Amid growing legalization, cannabis in culture and politics is the focus of this anthropology course

By Hillary Jeanne Haldane, Professor of Anthropology, Quinnipiac University
Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching.

Title of course:


Anthropology of Cannabis

What prompted the idea for the course?


Whenever I taught my medical anthropology course, I noticed that students were most curious about the section of the course that deals with the uses of plants, fungi and other species for a range of medical purposes. Those purposes included healing, psychological…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
