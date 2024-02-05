Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Enemy collaboration in occupied Ukraine evokes painful memories in Europe – and the response risks a rush to vigilante justice

By Ronald Niezen, Professor of Practice in Sociology and Political Science/International Relations, University of San Diego
Collaboration with the enemy is a common and often painful part of armed conflict. It is also an issue in which I have both a professional and personal interest.

The war in Ukraine is, in many ways, a transparent conflict, with cellphone images, drone cameras and satellite imagery feeding a flow of data to social media platforms and news outlets.

But in Ukraine’s occupied territories, there are actions and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How bats ‘leapfrog’ their way home at night – new research
~ UK and US may recognise state of Palestine after Gaza war – what this important step would mean
~ A new virus-like entity has just been discovered – ‘obelisks’ explained
~ How Iceland takes better care of its foreign offenders than the rest of Europe
~ The UK’s culture war is dying – but the next prime minister will have to stand up to plenty of populists overseas
~ Female food-delivery riders in China were recently falsely accused of selling sex – here’s what it tells us about women in the workplace
~ Children’s high-impact sports can be abuse – experts explain why
~ Canada’s military is ‘too woke?’ Hardly — it must embrace diversity to survive
~ What makes something ‘cute’? Inside the exhibition defining the phenomenon
~ The Price of Defiance in Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter