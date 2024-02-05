Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle East crisis: US airstrikes against Iran-backed armed groups explained

By Julie M Norman, Senior Associate Fellow on the Middle East at RUSI; Associate Professor in Politics & International Relations; Deputy Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
US airstrikes on Iran-backed armed groups on February 2 have been anticipated for some time. Since the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, US forces in the Middle East have been targeted more than 150 times. These attacks, mainly on US bases in Iraq and Syria caused minimal damage thanks to US air defence capabilities.

The Biden administration had responded with


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How bats ‘leapfrog’ their way home at night – new research
~ UK and US may recognise state of Palestine after Gaza war – what this important step would mean
~ A new virus-like entity has just been discovered – ‘obelisks’ explained
~ How Iceland takes better care of its foreign offenders than the rest of Europe
~ The UK’s culture war is dying – but the next prime minister will have to stand up to plenty of populists overseas
~ Female food-delivery riders in China were recently falsely accused of selling sex – here’s what it tells us about women in the workplace
~ Children’s high-impact sports can be abuse – experts explain why
~ Canada’s military is ‘too woke?’ Hardly — it must embrace diversity to survive
~ What makes something ‘cute’? Inside the exhibition defining the phenomenon
~ The Price of Defiance in Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter