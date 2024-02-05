Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan election: the military has long meddled in the country’s politics – this year will be no different

By Sameen Mohsin Ali, Lecturer in International Development, University of Birmingham
Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been sentenced to seven years in prison after a Pakistani court ruled his marriage un-Islamic and illegal. Khan had already been sentenced to 14 years in jail for corruption and barred from holding public office for ten years a week earlier and, a day before that, ten…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Price of Defiance in Russia
~ Election Delay in Senegal Puts Rights at Risk
~ Russia: Authorities detain journalists amid attempt to undermine protest by soldiers’ wives
~ Senegal: Authorities must respect the right to peaceful assembly after elections postponed
~ The battle of Bashkir people: Why the largest protests in wartime Russia happened in Bashkortostan
~ Why is Kenya grappling with an increase in femicides?
~ How Rwanda's literary giants promoted their country's rich culture through their work
~ Race is already a theme of the 2024 presidential election – continuing an American tradition
~ Amid growing legalization, cannabis in culture and politics is the focus of this anthropology course
~ Why do people and animals need to breathe? A biologist explains why you need a constant source of oxygen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter