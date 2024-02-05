Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does Yang Hengjun have any legal hopes left after receiving a suspended death sentence in China?

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
Yang’s suspended death sentence is unusual for a capital case, but appeals in China are rarely successful and Australia has very limited options to help him, short of diplomatic pressure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
