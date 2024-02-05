Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Shocking spike in use of unlawful lethal force by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank

By Amnesty International
With the world’s eyes fixed on Gaza, Israeli forces have over the past four months unleashed a brutal wave of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, carrying out unlawful killings, including by using lethal force without necessity or disproportionately during protests and arrest raids, and denying medical assistance to those injured, said Amnesty […] The post Shocking spike in use of unlawful lethal force by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
