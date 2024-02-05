Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Activist Li Qiaochu unjustly convicted ‘for speaking out about torture’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the conviction and sentencing to three years and eight months in jail of Chinese workers’ rights and women’s rights activist Li Qiaochu for “inciting subversion of state power”, Amnesty International’s China director Sarah Brooks said: “The unjust conviction of Li Qiaochu is the culmination of the Chinese government’s cruel campaign to silence her. […] The post China: Activist Li Qiaochu unjustly convicted ‘for speaking out about torture’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shocking spike in use of unlawful lethal force by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank
~ Millions of Australians have a chronic illness. So why aren’t employers accommodating them?
~ ‘The bass is the backbone': Wailers’ bass player Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett passes away, age 77
~ Global: Amnesty International publishes an introduction to defending the rights of refugees and migrants in the digital age
~ South Korea: Amnesty International makes submission to Supreme Court ahead of ruling on LGBTI rights
~ Kazakhstan: Women’s Rights Activist Targeted with Dubious Fraud Charges
~ Australia’s Myanmar Sanctions, a Step Forward
~ Sovereignty is sacred: in Timor-Leste’s remote Oecusse Enclave, a border dispute threatens to open old wounds
~ Indonesia’s plan to ban seaweed exports could backfire – hurting its own industry
~ Campy, playful and funny: Opera Australia finds the joy in The Magic Flute, Mozart’s most-performed opera
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter