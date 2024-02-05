Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia’s plan to ban seaweed exports could backfire – hurting its own industry

By Zannie Langford, Research Fellow, Griffith University
Instead of supporting Indonesia’s seaweed industry, an export ban could lower prices and reduce supply, without helping domestic processors to compete with foreign-owned companies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The bass is the backbone': Wailers’ bass player Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett passes away, age 77
~ Global: Amnesty International publishes an introduction to defending the rights of refugees and migrants in the digital age
~ South Korea: Amnesty International makes submission to Supreme Court ahead of ruling on LGBTI rights
~ Kazakhstan: Women’s Rights Activist Targeted with Dubious Fraud Charges
~ Australia’s Myanmar Sanctions, a Step Forward
~ Campy, playful and funny: Opera Australia finds the joy in The Magic Flute, Mozart’s most-performed opera
~ NASA is looking for commercial Mars missions. Do people still want to go to Mars?
~ Middle Australia wins from the government’s tax plan, but the budget is the biggest loser
~ Our ancient primate ancestors had an appetite for soft fruits – and their diet shaped human evolution
~ Should Donald Trump be disqualified from state ballots in presidential election? Here’s how the US Supreme Court might rule
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter