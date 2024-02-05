Tolerance.ca
Campy, playful and funny: Opera Australia finds the joy in The Magic Flute, Mozart’s most-performed opera

By David Larkin, Senior Lecturer in Musicology, University of Sydney
The sheer familiarity of The Magic Flute, Mozart’s most-performed opera, can blind one to its inherent oddness. It draws on a range of influences, from ancient Egyptian symbolism and freemasonry to European politics (the character of the Queen of the Night has been read as a covert allusion to former Austrian Empress Maria Theresa).

Librettist Emanuel Schikaneder has created something that is part allegory, part dream and part fairy tale. That this mish-mash elicited some of Mozart’s greatest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
