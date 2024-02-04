Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Our ancient primate ancestors had an appetite for soft fruits – and their diet shaped human evolution

By Carolina Loch, Senior Lecturer in Oral Biology, University of Otago
Ian Towle, Postdoctoral researcher, Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH)
Matthew Robert Borths, Curator of the Duke Lemur Center Museum of Natural History, Duke University
New fossil studies tell us our ancient ancestors enjoyed a diet of soft, sweet fruits. This would have influenced where they lived and spread to – and even the evolution of colour vision.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
