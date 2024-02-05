Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Women’s Rights Activist Targeted with Dubious Fraud Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dinara Smailova in spring 2019 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. © 2019 @ Almat Mukhametjanov, Private Archive. (Berlin, February 5, 2023) – Kazakhstan authorities should guarantee that they are not targeting a well-known women’s rights advocate with criminal charges in retaliation for her work, Human Rights Watch said today. The due process rights of the advocate, Dinara Smailova, should be upheld in full in any investigation and the authorities should ensure that the criminal justice system is not being manipulated and weaponized to silence an outspoken activist and critic.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
