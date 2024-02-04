Tolerance.ca
Should twins be in separate classes? Many schools say yes, but the answer is not so simple

By Catherine E. Wood, Associate Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Swinburne University of Technology

Should my twins be in the same class at school?

As a clinical psychologist specialising in twins, this is one of the most frequent questions parents ask me.

Many schools continue to separate twins due to a deep-seated belief it is better for the development of separate identities. Both research evidence and clinical experience tells us it is not so simple.

How many twins are there?

© The Conversation -
