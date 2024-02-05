Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s Myanmar Sanctions, a Step Forward

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australia was among a host of countries that imposed fresh sanctions on Myanmar on February 1, the third anniversary of the military coup. The government added five businesses to its list of 16 individuals sanctioned since 2021. Australia has targeted two banks that help fund Myanmar’s junta and its arms purchases, the Myanma Foreign Trade Bank and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank. The sanctions also target three other entities, Asia Sun Group, Asia Sun Trading Co Ltd, and Cargo Link Petroleum Logistics Co Ltd, for their role in supplying jet fuel to the security…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The bass is the backbone': Wailers’ bass player Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett passes away, age 77
~ Global: Amnesty International publishes an introduction to defending the rights of refugees and migrants in the digital age
~ South Korea: Amnesty International makes submission to Supreme Court ahead of ruling on LGBTI rights
~ Kazakhstan: Women’s Rights Activist Targeted with Dubious Fraud Charges
~ Indonesia’s plan to ban seaweed exports could backfire – hurting its own industry
~ Campy, playful and funny: Opera Australia finds the joy in The Magic Flute, Mozart’s most-performed opera
~ NASA is looking for commercial Mars missions. Do people still want to go to Mars?
~ Middle Australia wins from the government’s tax plan, but the budget is the biggest loser
~ Our ancient primate ancestors had an appetite for soft fruits – and their diet shaped human evolution
~ Should Donald Trump be disqualified from state ballots in presidential election? Here’s how the US Supreme Court might rule
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter